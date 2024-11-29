Rising Tide of Tragedy: Migrant Deaths Surge in Greece
The UN refugee agency reports a concerning increase in migrant deaths in the Aegean Sea, with 45 confirmed fatalities this year. Urging for safer migration routes, the UNHCR emphasizes the need for long-term solutions amid this humanitarian crisis, which is impacted by Middle Eastern conflicts.
The United Nations refugee agency has raised alarms over an uptick in migrant deaths in the Aegean Sea. Driven by small boats from Turkey trying to reach Greece, this situation has resulted in two tragic shipwrecks just this week.
According to the UNHCR, at least 17 individuals have died this month, bringing this year's grim total to 45 fatalities. Over 56,000 migrants have illegally reached Greece since January, marking a five-year high that has surpassed the government's initial estimates.
The increase in fatalities highlights the urgent need for long-term migration solutions, said the UNHCR's representative in Greece, Maria Clara Martin. Greek authorities attribute this rise in migrant arrivals to escalating Middle Eastern conflicts.
