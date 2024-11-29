Left Menu

Rising Tide of Tragedy: Migrant Deaths Surge in Greece

The UN refugee agency reports a concerning increase in migrant deaths in the Aegean Sea, with 45 confirmed fatalities this year. Urging for safer migration routes, the UNHCR emphasizes the need for long-term solutions amid this humanitarian crisis, which is impacted by Middle Eastern conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:01 IST
Rising Tide of Tragedy: Migrant Deaths Surge in Greece
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

The United Nations refugee agency has raised alarms over an uptick in migrant deaths in the Aegean Sea. Driven by small boats from Turkey trying to reach Greece, this situation has resulted in two tragic shipwrecks just this week.

According to the UNHCR, at least 17 individuals have died this month, bringing this year's grim total to 45 fatalities. Over 56,000 migrants have illegally reached Greece since January, marking a five-year high that has surpassed the government's initial estimates.

The increase in fatalities highlights the urgent need for long-term migration solutions, said the UNHCR's representative in Greece, Maria Clara Martin. Greek authorities attribute this rise in migrant arrivals to escalating Middle Eastern conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024