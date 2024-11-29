Left Menu

Macron Stands Firm with Ukraine Amid Intensified Russian Aggression

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed unwavering support for Ukraine in a call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, firmly condemning Russia's increasing attacks. Macron emphasized France's commitment to bolster Ukraine's defenses, while Zelenskiy highlighted the significance of a NATO invitation for Ukraine's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:17 IST
Macron Stands Firm with Ukraine Amid Intensified Russian Aggression
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

In a decisive stance, French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated his unwavering support for Ukraine in the wake of escalating Russian aggression. During a phone conversation with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Macron unreservedly condemned the intensified indiscriminate attacks by Russia on civilian areas and energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

The statement from Macron's office underscored France's condemnation of Russia's actions, calling them a serious infringement on Ukraine's sovereignty. Macron assured Zelenskiy of France's continued support in strengthening Ukraine's air defense systems and expediting the transfer of military equipment, such as Mirage aircraft.

President Zelenskiy, in his communication via Telegram, acknowledged Macron's steadfast backing and stressed the critical nature of securing a NATO invitation to enhance Ukraine's strategic defense capabilities. This discussion highlights the pivotal role France plays in the ongoing conflict and its diplomatic endeavors to rally international support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024