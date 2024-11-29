Macron Stands Firm with Ukraine Amid Intensified Russian Aggression

In a decisive stance, French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated his unwavering support for Ukraine in the wake of escalating Russian aggression. During a phone conversation with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Macron unreservedly condemned the intensified indiscriminate attacks by Russia on civilian areas and energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

The statement from Macron's office underscored France's condemnation of Russia's actions, calling them a serious infringement on Ukraine's sovereignty. Macron assured Zelenskiy of France's continued support in strengthening Ukraine's air defense systems and expediting the transfer of military equipment, such as Mirage aircraft.

President Zelenskiy, in his communication via Telegram, acknowledged Macron's steadfast backing and stressed the critical nature of securing a NATO invitation to enhance Ukraine's strategic defense capabilities. This discussion highlights the pivotal role France plays in the ongoing conflict and its diplomatic endeavors to rally international support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)