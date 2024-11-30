Left Menu

Mumbai Police Apply MCOC Act in Baba Siddique Murder Case

The stringent MCOC Act has been invoked by the Mumbai Police in the murder case of NCP politician Baba Siddique. So far, 26 people have been arrested, including main shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam. The act makes confessions admissible in court and securing bail difficult.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:50 IST
The Mumbai Police have taken a significant step in the investigation of the murder case involving NCP politician Baba Siddique by imposing the severe Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act, as reported by officials on Saturday.

The crime branch's investigation has led to the arrest of 26 individuals, with Shiv Kumar Gautam identified as the primary shooter among them. The decision to invoke the MCOCA underscores the gravity of the case, as revealed by a Mumbai Police official, who refrained from providing further details.

Former Maharashtra minister Siddique met with a fatal incident on October 12, when he was shot by three attackers outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East, Mumbai. Key conspirators are still at large, highlighting the complexity of the case.

