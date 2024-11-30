Jakhar Criticizes AAP and Congress Over Punjab Paddy Procurement

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday launched a scathing critique of the AAP government and the opposition Congress over the ongoing paddy procurement crisis faced by farmers. He expressed discontent over the lack of protest from Congress regarding the price cuts experienced by paddy growers.

Jakhar addressed the need for a legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) for crops, acknowledging that while MSP is assured for wheat and paddy in Punjab, farmers this season encountered cuts of Rs 200 to Rs 350 per quintal on their paddy yield. He questioned the Congress for its silence on the issue.

Accusing both the Congress and AAP of failing the farmers, Jakhar demanded accountability for the Rs 44,000 crore allocated by the Centre for paddy procurement. He urged farmers to increase their advocacy and hold the state government responsible for the discrepancies in MSP implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)