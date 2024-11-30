Left Menu

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

A 40-year-old man received a 20-year prison sentence in Odisha for raping a five-year-old girl. The brutal incident occurred on May 3, when the perpetrator lured the child with snacks, leading her to a secluded area. The court also ordered a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs for the survivor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:23 IST
In Odisha's Balasore district, justice was served when a 40-year-old man received a 20-year prison sentence for the brutal rape of a five-year-old girl, as ruled by a special court on Saturday.

The appalling incident took place on May 3, as the young girl was en route to a local shop. The perpetrator deceived her with promises of snacks and led her to an isolated area, where the crime was committed, according to the prosecution.

Special POCSO court Judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar, in addition to sentencing, imposed a Rs 5,000 fine on the offender. The man was charged under IPC section 376 (AB) and the POCSO Act, said Special Public Prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda. The District Legal Services Authority has been directed to compensate the survivor with Rs 4 lakhs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

