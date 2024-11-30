Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

In Odisha's Balasore district, justice was served when a 40-year-old man received a 20-year prison sentence for the brutal rape of a five-year-old girl, as ruled by a special court on Saturday.

The appalling incident took place on May 3, as the young girl was en route to a local shop. The perpetrator deceived her with promises of snacks and led her to an isolated area, where the crime was committed, according to the prosecution.

Special POCSO court Judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar, in addition to sentencing, imposed a Rs 5,000 fine on the offender. The man was charged under IPC section 376 (AB) and the POCSO Act, said Special Public Prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda. The District Legal Services Authority has been directed to compensate the survivor with Rs 4 lakhs.

