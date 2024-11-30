Call for Justice: Tragic Death of Indian Youth in Chicago
The Consulate General of India in Chicago has demanded swift action against those responsible for the slaying of 22-year-old Sai Teja Nukarapu from Telangana. The youth was fatally shot at a gas station in Chicago. Authorities, alongside the Indian Consulate, are extending support to the bereaved family.
The Consulate General of India in Chicago has issued a strong demand for immediate action against those behind the killing of Sai Teja Nukarapu, a 22-year-old from the Khammam district of Telangana. He was shot at a gas station near Chicago, where he had been working part-time.
The tragic incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, India time. A local representative, Madhusudan Thatha, has indicated that preliminary information has been received from the U.S. authorities. The Consulate General has assured full support to the victim's family and friends in navigating this difficult time.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and mentioned that the Consulate is providing all necessary assistance to the family. The situation has drawn attention from various Indian community organizations, including TANA, who are coordinating efforts to help. The youth's body is anticipated to be repatriated to India next week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
