Hindu Convention Pushes for Swift Temple Dispute Resolutions

A recent convention in Vrindavan by Hindu nationalist organizations has voiced demands for quicker resolutions of temple disputes in Mathura and Kashi through fast-track courts. The event was organized by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Saturday.

In addition to temple disputes, the convention highlighted the need for a comprehensive ban on illegal halal certifications in India and urged action concerning the reported persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. Key figures at the convention included representatives and speakers from a variety of Hindu organizations.

Among the attendees, Dr Charudatta Pingale emphasized the importance of establishing a Hindu nation to protect cultural identity. He referenced a Pew Research Centre report predicting India's demographic shifts by 2050. Concerns over land disputes, referred to as 'land jihad,' and illegal certification practices also dominated discussions at the gathering.

