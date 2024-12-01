Left Menu

Hindu Convention Pushes for Swift Temple Dispute Resolutions

A convention by Hindu nationalist groups in Vrindavan called for expedited hearings of temple disputes in Mathura and Kashi, a ban on illegal halal certifications, and action against Hindu persecution in Bangladesh. The event saw participation from 54 groups across multiple Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 01-12-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent convention in Vrindavan by Hindu nationalist organizations has voiced demands for quicker resolutions of temple disputes in Mathura and Kashi through fast-track courts. The event was organized by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Saturday.

In addition to temple disputes, the convention highlighted the need for a comprehensive ban on illegal halal certifications in India and urged action concerning the reported persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. Key figures at the convention included representatives and speakers from a variety of Hindu organizations.

Among the attendees, Dr Charudatta Pingale emphasized the importance of establishing a Hindu nation to protect cultural identity. He referenced a Pew Research Centre report predicting India's demographic shifts by 2050. Concerns over land disputes, referred to as 'land jihad,' and illegal certification practices also dominated discussions at the gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

