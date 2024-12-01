Left Menu

Rising Tensions in Georgia: Medvedev Warns of Instability

Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev announced that Georgia is facing an attempted revolution in response to the government halting EU membership talks, suggesting the country may face a dire future similar to Ukraine. Protests have erupted over this decision, drawing international attention to Georgia's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:27 IST
Dmitry Medvedev
  • Country:
  • Russia

In recent developments, Dmitry Medvedev, a key figure in Russian security, expressed concerns about an ongoing attempted revolution in Georgia.

Protests erupted following the Georgian government's decision to pause discussions on joining the European Union. Medvedev warned on social media that Georgia is treading a precarious path similar to Ukraine's past.

The situation is rapidly gaining international attention, raising worries over the potential instability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

