In recent developments, Dmitry Medvedev, a key figure in Russian security, expressed concerns about an ongoing attempted revolution in Georgia.

Protests erupted following the Georgian government's decision to pause discussions on joining the European Union. Medvedev warned on social media that Georgia is treading a precarious path similar to Ukraine's past.

The situation is rapidly gaining international attention, raising worries over the potential instability in the region.

