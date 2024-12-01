Sectarian Violence Unabated: Kurram's Continued Crisis

The death toll from the ongoing sectarian violence in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has reached 130. On Sunday, six more people were killed, and eight others injured, as skirmishes between tribes continued in the volatile Kurram district for the eleventh day.

The conflict between the Alizai and Bagan tribes erupted on November 22, following an attack on a convoy near Parachinar, resulting in 57 deaths. Although a ceasefire agreement was recently brokered, tensions remain high with no sign of resolution.

The violence has closed crucial roads, leading to shortages of essential goods. The region faces a communication blackout, and efforts by officials, including a proposed All-Parties Conference, aim to restore peace and reopen transport routes.

