BSF Western Command Battles Drone Threats Along Punjab Border

The Border Security Force's (BSF) Western Command has seen a surge in drone seizures along the International Border in Punjab, marking a year of record interceptions. Additional Director General Satish S Khandare announced plans to combat the threat with advanced anti-drone systems during a recent news conference.

Pakistan is reportedly attempting to disrupt regional security by sending militants, weapons, and drugs into India. In response, the BSF has recovered a substantial number of drones, primarily in Punjab, as well as narcotics and arms. Efforts are underway to enhance border defenses with technological advancements and reinforced fencing.

The Western Command, covering regions like Kashmir and Rajasthan, remains vigilant against infiltration attempts. New measures include AI-enabled monitoring systems and improved coordination with police and intelligence agencies to ensure effective border management.

