Left Menu

BSF Western Command Battles Drone Threats Along Punjab Border

The BSF Western Command has reported a significant increase in drone seizures along the Punjab border, highlighting the implementation of anti-drone systems. The force is upgrading border security with new technology and stronger fencing to address threats, including narcotics smuggling and armed infiltrations from Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:28 IST
BSF Western Command Battles Drone Threats Along Punjab Border
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force's (BSF) Western Command has seen a surge in drone seizures along the International Border in Punjab, marking a year of record interceptions. Additional Director General Satish S Khandare announced plans to combat the threat with advanced anti-drone systems during a recent news conference.

Pakistan is reportedly attempting to disrupt regional security by sending militants, weapons, and drugs into India. In response, the BSF has recovered a substantial number of drones, primarily in Punjab, as well as narcotics and arms. Efforts are underway to enhance border defenses with technological advancements and reinforced fencing.

The Western Command, covering regions like Kashmir and Rajasthan, remains vigilant against infiltration attempts. New measures include AI-enabled monitoring systems and improved coordination with police and intelligence agencies to ensure effective border management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024