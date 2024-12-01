Gang Links Unveiled: Lawrence Bishnoi Member Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, police authorities arrested an individual reported to be an associate of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Bhupendra Singh Rawat, along with Adesh Chaudhary and Deepak Singh Rawat, was apprehended following a tip-off in Lasudia.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma confirmed the recovery of three pistols and six bullets from the suspects. Bhupendra Singh Rawat is known to have established his affiliation with the gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi during a stint in Faridkot jail, Punjab, over an opium-related charge back in 2017.

The arrested individuals have been linked to numerous crimes, including extortion and robbery, across multiple states such as Rajasthan, Bihar, and Punjab. Authorities also revealed plans of a criminal endeavor involving hijacking a liquor transport truck, which was thwarted with their capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)