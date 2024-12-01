Left Menu

Gang Links Unveiled: Lawrence Bishnoi Member Arrested

An associate of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Bhupendra Singh Rawat, was detained along with two accomplices in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The trio, who hail from Rajasthan, were targeted after police received a tip-off. Numerous criminal charges, including weapons smuggling and extortion, are lodged against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:41 IST
Gang Links Unveiled: Lawrence Bishnoi Member Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police authorities arrested an individual reported to be an associate of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Bhupendra Singh Rawat, along with Adesh Chaudhary and Deepak Singh Rawat, was apprehended following a tip-off in Lasudia.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma confirmed the recovery of three pistols and six bullets from the suspects. Bhupendra Singh Rawat is known to have established his affiliation with the gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi during a stint in Faridkot jail, Punjab, over an opium-related charge back in 2017.

The arrested individuals have been linked to numerous crimes, including extortion and robbery, across multiple states such as Rajasthan, Bihar, and Punjab. Authorities also revealed plans of a criminal endeavor involving hijacking a liquor transport truck, which was thwarted with their capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024