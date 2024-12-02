Left Menu

Turkey Calls for Compromise in Syrian Talks

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasizes the importance of compromise between the Syrian government and opposition. Turkey stands ready to facilitate dialogue if needed while reiterating its support for Syria's territorial integrity during a press conference with Iran's Foreign Minister.

Turkey Calls for Compromise in Syrian Talks
In a recent statement, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan underscored the necessity for compromise in the ongoing political situation in Syria. Fidan declared that Turkey is prepared to assist in facilitating dialogue between the Syrian government and opposition forces.

These comments were made during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart. Minister Fidan reiterated Turkey's commitment to supporting Syria's territorial integrity, reflecting a consistent stance on maintaining stability in the region.

The minister's remarks come amid ongoing regional tensions and highlight Turkey's role in advocating for peaceful resolutions in the Middle East.

