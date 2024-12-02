Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Agartala Protest Incident Escalates

Bangladesh's interim government has condemned a violent demonstration at its Assistant High Commission in Agartala over the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. The Ministry of External Affairs promises enhanced security measures for Bangladeshi missions. Dhaka urges India to investigate and ensure diplomat protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:33 IST
Bangladesh's interim government has strongly condemned what it describes as a violent demonstration at its Assistant High Commission in Agartala, where protesters rallied against the arrest of a Hindu monk, Chinmoy Krishna Das. The incident has strained relations between the two nations, with Dhaka demanding a thorough investigation of the incident.

The protest, involving thousands, took place at the Bangladeshi mission in Tripura's capital, in response to both the monk's arrest in Bangladesh and reported attacks on the Hindu community. Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry alleges that the protesters were permitted to enter the premises, leading to vandalism and desecration of the national flag.

The Ministry stated that local law enforcement present during the demonstration failed to take action to quell the disturbance, violating the Vienna Convention's mandates for diplomatic mission protection. In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs has assured increased security for Bangladeshi missions in India and pledged to investigate the matter.

