Tensions Rise as Hezbollah's Actions Prompt Israeli Warning

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized Hezbollah's attack on Israel, terming it a 'serious mistake.' Smotrich, part of Israel's security cabinet, emphasized the need for a strong response. Despite earlier supporting the ceasefire, he now advocates for decisive action following recent hostilities on November 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:38 IST
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich labeled Hezbollah's recent actions as a 'serious mistake' after the Iranian-backed group fired into Israel. This attack, according to Smotrich, necessitates a robust response.

The minister, who holds a position in Israel's security cabinet, had previously supported the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah that began on November 27.

Smotrich's comments underscore a significant shift following the attack, advocating for a powerful reply despite the prior truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

