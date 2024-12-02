Tensions Rise as Hezbollah's Actions Prompt Israeli Warning

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich labeled Hezbollah's recent actions as a 'serious mistake' after the Iranian-backed group fired into Israel. This attack, according to Smotrich, necessitates a robust response.

The minister, who holds a position in Israel's security cabinet, had previously supported the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah that began on November 27.

Smotrich's comments underscore a significant shift following the attack, advocating for a powerful reply despite the prior truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)