Syrian Opposition Seizes Aleppo Amid Regional Ceasefire
Syrian rebels swiftly seized Aleppo following a regional ceasefire in Lebanon. Distraction of Iran-backed fighters with Israel aided their advance. Backed by Turkey, these rebels challenged President Assad's defenses. The capture could enable displaced Syrians' return but also risks regional destabilization as counterattacks ensue.
In a swift operation capitalizing on regional distractions, Syrian rebel fighters have captured Aleppo, marking a significant strategic gain against President Bashar al-Assad. This comes on the heels of a ceasefire in Lebanon that preoccupied Iran-backed Hezbollah forces, easing the rebels' path forward.
Despite prior awareness of the rebels' plans, Turkey maintained a neutral stance, refraining from direct military involvement. Hadi al-Bahra, head of Syria's main opposition abroad, confirmed these developments, noting that the operation was meticulously planned over a year but delayed due to conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.
As the rebels, supported by Turkey, advance, Syrian and Russian forces launch counterattacks to reclaim lost ground. This bold move by the opposition paves the way for displaced Syrians' potential return while also stirring the threat of increased regional tension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Envoy's Diplomatic Mission to Beirut for Ceasefire Talks
Renewed U.S.-Led Efforts for Ceasefire in Lebanon Amid Israeli Offensives
Diplomatic Denials: Hamas and Turkey's Ongoing Relations
G20 Leaders Call for Ceasefire Efforts Amid Global Conflicts
Historic Ceasefire Talks: A Diplomatic Détente