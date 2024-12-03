Presidential Pardon: Hunter Biden's Legal Escape Route

In a controversial move, U.S. President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, in a case that has attracted national attention and political debate. The pardon covers Hunter's various convictions and alleged federal crimes spanning from 2014 through 2024, raising concerns and questions among legal and political experts.

Hunter Biden was convicted by a Delaware jury for lying about his drug addiction on a mandatory firearm purchase form and pleaded guilty to failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes in California. Without the pardon, he faced potentially severe prison sentences, although legal expectations suggested a lighter punishment if in compliance with bail terms.

The presidential pardon, while shielding Hunter Biden from federal prosecution, may not protect against state-level charges. This move leads to speculation around potential testimonies in investigations surrounding Biden family business dealings. Presidential pardons, while rare, have historical precedence dating back to the earliest days of the U.S. presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)