High Tension: Arrests Made in Agartala Consulate Breach
Four police officers faced actions, and seven arrests were made following a breach at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala. Suspensions and security reinforcements marked the response to the incident, attributed to protestors demonstrating against minority treatment in Bangladesh. Officials emphasize investigation and adherence to law.
- Country:
- India
The recent breach at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala has prompted decisive action, with four police officers facing disciplinary measures and seven individuals arrested, authorities reported on Tuesday.
Three sub-inspectors were suspended, and a deputy superintendent was reassigned following allegations of negligence, as SP West Tripura Kiran Kumar K revealed. Meanwhile, a suo moto case was filed, and a rigorous investigation is underway.
The breach coincided with a protest led by Hindu Sangharsh Samity, resultant from discontent over the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. In response, security has been increased at the consulate, supplemented by the deployment of CRPF and Tripura State Rifles personnel. Esteemed officials, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, have condemned the incident, emphasizing the importance of lawful and peaceful demonstration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farmers Revolt: French Fields in Protest Against EU-Mercosur Deal
Turbulent Times in Manipur: Political Crisis and Protests Escalate
Allegations of Discrimination and Assault at Delhi University Spark Protests
Crisis in SAD: Leadership Shake-Up as Badal Resigns Amid Protests
US Stands Firm: No Support for Violent Crackdowns in Bangladesh Protests