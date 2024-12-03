High Tension: Arrests Made in Agartala Consulate Breach

The recent breach at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala has prompted decisive action, with four police officers facing disciplinary measures and seven individuals arrested, authorities reported on Tuesday.

Three sub-inspectors were suspended, and a deputy superintendent was reassigned following allegations of negligence, as SP West Tripura Kiran Kumar K revealed. Meanwhile, a suo moto case was filed, and a rigorous investigation is underway.

The breach coincided with a protest led by Hindu Sangharsh Samity, resultant from discontent over the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. In response, security has been increased at the consulate, supplemented by the deployment of CRPF and Tripura State Rifles personnel. Esteemed officials, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, have condemned the incident, emphasizing the importance of lawful and peaceful demonstration.

