Tensions Rise Over Hindu Leader's Arrest in Bangladesh

A Bangladesh court has postponed the bail hearing of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachary to January 2, citing the absence of a defense lawyer.

Das, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested on sedition charges on November 25, sparking protests and violence in Chattogram.

The case underscores worsening India-Bangladesh relations amid rising attacks on Hindus, with concerns mounting over the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)