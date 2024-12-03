Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Hindu Leader's Arrest in Bangladesh

Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachary's bail hearing was postponed as no defense lawyer appeared, amid concerns of threats. His arrest has ignited protests and violence in Bangladesh, highlighting strained India-Bangladesh relations and an uptick in attacks on the Hindu minority in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:50 IST
  • Bangladesh

A Bangladesh court has postponed the bail hearing of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachary to January 2, citing the absence of a defense lawyer.

Das, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested on sedition charges on November 25, sparking protests and violence in Chattogram.

The case underscores worsening India-Bangladesh relations amid rising attacks on Hindus, with concerns mounting over the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh.

