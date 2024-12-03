Judicial Recusal: CJI Steps Aside in Election Commission Case
Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna recused himself from hearing petitions challenging the exclusion of the CJI from the panel designated for selecting the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners. The petitions will be re-assigned to another bench post-winter break, with responses sought from the Centre.
- Country:
- India
In a significant judicial development, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday recused himself from a set of petitions that question the exclusion of the CJI from the committee responsible for choosing the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners.
Sitting alongside Justice Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice Khanna informed the public interest litigation petitioners' advocates that he would not be able to hear the cases at this time. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan and lawyer Prashant Bhushan noted that an interim order had previously been issued by Justice Khanna's bench.
Justice Khanna, who recently assumed the position of CJI following D Y Chandrachud's departure, stated that the cases will be moved to another bench after the winter recess. Meanwhile, he instructed the Centre and other parties to submit their responses to the Public Interest Litigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
