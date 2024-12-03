Taj Mahal Bomb Scare: Tourism Office Receives Hoax Threat
An email threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal was sent to the Uttar Pradesh Tourism regional office, though it was deemed a hoax after investigations. Security teams found nothing suspicious. Authorities are actively tracing the sender while emphasizing the need for vigilance due to past incidents.
An alarming email claiming a bomb threat to the iconic Taj Mahal was received by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism regional office, security officials announced on Tuesday.
Despite the deployment of bomb disposal units, dog squads, and other security teams, no suspicious items were found, said ACP Sayed Areeb Ahmad, responsible for the marble monument’s security.
Authorities are investigating the source of the email, with Deputy Director Deepti Vatsa stating that the threat was swiftly escalated to Agra Police and the Archaeological Survey of India. A similar hoax has occurred in the past, intensifying the urgency of tracing the sender.
