Bihar Government Extends Land Document Filing Deadline

The Bihar government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has announced a significant extension for landowners to submit their self-declaration documents. Initially set for August 2024, the new deadline has been pushed to February 2025, offering an additional 180 working days.

This decision came during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, as confirmed by S Siddharth, the Additional Chief Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat. The decision aims to provide relief to landowners in light of the ongoing special land survey.

The survey, which updates the land records for the first time since 1911, is designed to reduce land disputes, a longstanding issue in Bihar. The exercise is expected to conclude by August 2025, with an additional 90 working days granted for document verification post submission.

