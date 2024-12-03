Germany Urges Just Peace and Security for Ukraine
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the importance of robust security guarantees and a just peace for Ukraine, stating that Kyiv would decide when to negotiate with Russia. She warned against a frozen conflict, advocating for effective security measures.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock underscored the need for robust security guarantees and a just peace in Ukraine, speaking at a NATO foreign ministers' meeting on Tuesday. She insisted that only Ukraine should determine the timing of negotiations with Russia.
Baerbock cautioned against allowing the conflict to become frozen. "A frozen conflict leads to further armaments and attacks on Ukraine or even other European nations," she commented, stressing the necessity for a fair resolution.
The German minister called for effective security guarantees, pointing to the urgency of protecting Ukraine and ensuring stability in the region.
