Germany Urges Just Peace and Security for Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock underscored the need for robust security guarantees and a just peace in Ukraine, speaking at a NATO foreign ministers' meeting on Tuesday. She insisted that only Ukraine should determine the timing of negotiations with Russia.

Baerbock cautioned against allowing the conflict to become frozen. "A frozen conflict leads to further armaments and attacks on Ukraine or even other European nations," she commented, stressing the necessity for a fair resolution.

The German minister called for effective security guarantees, pointing to the urgency of protecting Ukraine and ensuring stability in the region.

