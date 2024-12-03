Left Menu

Germany Urges Just Peace and Security for Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the importance of robust security guarantees and a just peace for Ukraine, stating that Kyiv would decide when to negotiate with Russia. She warned against a frozen conflict, advocating for effective security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:12 IST
Germany Urges Just Peace and Security for Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Belgium

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock underscored the need for robust security guarantees and a just peace in Ukraine, speaking at a NATO foreign ministers' meeting on Tuesday. She insisted that only Ukraine should determine the timing of negotiations with Russia.

Baerbock cautioned against allowing the conflict to become frozen. "A frozen conflict leads to further armaments and attacks on Ukraine or even other European nations," she commented, stressing the necessity for a fair resolution.

The German minister called for effective security guarantees, pointing to the urgency of protecting Ukraine and ensuring stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024