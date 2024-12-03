Ukraine's NATO Aspirations: A Stand Against Russian Aggression

In a resolute move, Ukraine has declared its unwavering stance for NATO membership, deeming it essential for its future security. The declaration comes even though NATO is anticipated to delay any immediate invitation at the upcoming foreign ministers' meeting.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized that an invitation to join the alliance would negate Russia's justification of aggression, which includes preventing Ukraine's integration into NATO. Despite alliances and assurances, the consensus among NATO's 32 members remains elusive.

The focus at the meeting, according to NATO chief Mark Rutte, will be on fortifying Ukraine's military strength as President Putin's forces continue their offensive. Western nations, including the U.S., have already pledged substantial military aid amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)