Left Menu

Strategic Alliances: Xi and Oli's Vision for Nepal-China Relations

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli visited China to bolster bilateral relations. During the visit, he met with President Xi Jinping, and both leaders expressed commitment to enhancing strategic ties. Nine agreements were signed, covering areas like trade, infrastructure, and education, amid concerns over stalled BRI projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing/Kathmandu | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:34 IST
Strategic Alliances: Xi and Oli's Vision for Nepal-China Relations

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's visit to China marked a significant step in strengthening Nepal-China relations. During his four-day trip, he met with President Xi Jinping, who lauded Oli's dedication to enhancing bilateral ties. The visit resulted in the signing of nine agreements, including provisions for trade, infrastructure, and education cooperation.

Both sides pledged to advance their strategic partnership, focusing on connectivity, industrial development, and tourism. However, the backdrop of stalled Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects loomed over the discussions. Oli broke with tradition by choosing China as his first foreign visit in his new term, amidst reports of no invitation from India.

Ahead of Oli's visit, the Nepalese government accepted grant assistance from China, and Oli extended an invitation to Xi to visit Nepal in 2025. The meetings underscored mutual support, with China pledging further investments and export facilitation, while Nepal reaffirmed its commitment to the One-China principle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024