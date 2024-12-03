Strategic Alliances: Xi and Oli's Vision for Nepal-China Relations
Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli visited China to bolster bilateral relations. During the visit, he met with President Xi Jinping, and both leaders expressed commitment to enhancing strategic ties. Nine agreements were signed, covering areas like trade, infrastructure, and education, amid concerns over stalled BRI projects.
Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's visit to China marked a significant step in strengthening Nepal-China relations. During his four-day trip, he met with President Xi Jinping, who lauded Oli's dedication to enhancing bilateral ties. The visit resulted in the signing of nine agreements, including provisions for trade, infrastructure, and education cooperation.
Both sides pledged to advance their strategic partnership, focusing on connectivity, industrial development, and tourism. However, the backdrop of stalled Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects loomed over the discussions. Oli broke with tradition by choosing China as his first foreign visit in his new term, amidst reports of no invitation from India.
Ahead of Oli's visit, the Nepalese government accepted grant assistance from China, and Oli extended an invitation to Xi to visit Nepal in 2025. The meetings underscored mutual support, with China pledging further investments and export facilitation, while Nepal reaffirmed its commitment to the One-China principle.
