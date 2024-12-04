Proclaimed Offender Arrested Years After Delhi Crime

Delhi Police have successfully arrested a man accused of a heinous crime dating back to 2006. Officials report that Ram Bhale is charged with the murder and robbery of Gulshan Kapoor, a 60-year-old woman.

Bhale had evaded capture for years, changing his location and SIM cards to stay under the radar. The crime took place in Delhi's Kalkaji area where Kapoor was strangled, and her valuables were stolen. Her husband, Anil Kapoor, discovered her body and alerted authorities.

Earlier investigations led to the conviction of four individuals, including a former servant who provided inside information. However, Bhale managed to escape law enforcement efforts until his recent capture in a rice field in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

(With inputs from agencies.)