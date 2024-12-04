Left Menu

Golden Temple Attack Sparks Political Outcry in Punjab

A failed assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple has incited strong reactions across political lines in Punjab. The incident highlights concerns over state security under the current AAP government, with demands for a thorough investigation and calls for the chief minister's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:30 IST
  • India

An attempted attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple has provoked widespread condemnation from political leaders across party lines.

The incident, involving a former Khalistani terrorist who fired at Badal but missed, has intensified criticism of the current AAP-led government's handling of law and order.

While Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann praised the swift police action in apprehending the attacker, opposition figures continue to demand a deeper probe, citing broader security concerns in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

