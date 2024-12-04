Controversy Brews Over MUDA Site Allotment Probe
The Lokayukta institution has raised concerns over the Enforcement Directorate's decision to share confidential information with the media regarding the MUDA site allotment scam. Notable figures, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family, have been implicated, leading to a politically sensitive investigation into alleged irregularities.
- Country:
- India
In what has become a political firestorm, the Lokayukta institution has criticized the Enforcement Directorate's decision to disclose sensitive details about the MUDA site allotment scam to the press. The agency's actions have been deemed 'unprofessional and unethical' by concerned officials.
Prominent political figures, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, and his brother-in-law, are now embroiled in the scandal. These individuals are implicated in a case filed by Lokayukta police at the behest of a special court, alongside activist allegations of corruption in Mysuru's real estate dealings.
Further scrutiny emerges as the ED delves deeper into accusations of land misallocations, alleging significant deviations from protocol. The Lokayukta remains focused on maintaining the integrity of their investigation, despite ED's premature media disclosure, and emphasises adherence to their evidentiary standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Anti-Naxal Forces Strikes: Key Naxal Leader Gunned Down in Karnataka
High-Stakes Encounter: Karnataka Police Tackles Naxal Threat
Karnataka Unveils Global Innovation Districts to Empower Tech Growth
Karnataka Minister Criticizes Centre Over Fund Allocation
Karnataka Unveils Bold Initiatives at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024