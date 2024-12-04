Controversy Brews Over MUDA Site Allotment Probe

In what has become a political firestorm, the Lokayukta institution has criticized the Enforcement Directorate's decision to disclose sensitive details about the MUDA site allotment scam to the press. The agency's actions have been deemed 'unprofessional and unethical' by concerned officials.

Prominent political figures, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, and his brother-in-law, are now embroiled in the scandal. These individuals are implicated in a case filed by Lokayukta police at the behest of a special court, alongside activist allegations of corruption in Mysuru's real estate dealings.

Further scrutiny emerges as the ED delves deeper into accusations of land misallocations, alleging significant deviations from protocol. The Lokayukta remains focused on maintaining the integrity of their investigation, despite ED's premature media disclosure, and emphasises adherence to their evidentiary standards.

