Impeachment Motion Rocks South Korea's Politics
South Korea's parliament moved to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol due to a failed attempt to declare martial law. The impeachment motion, introduced during a plenary session, paves the way for a vote which is required to occur within 24 to 72 hours.
South Korea's political landscape faces turbulence as parliament formally introduced an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol. This action marks a critical moment, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction over Yoon's failed bid to impose martial law.
The motion was reported during a plenary session initiated just past midnight on Thursday. The move sets the stage for what could become a defining vote in South Korea's political history.
Parliament now has a limited window between 24 to 72 hours to hold a decisive vote on the impeachment, which could result in Yoon's removal from office.
