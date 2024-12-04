Impeachment Motion Rocks South Korea's Politics

South Korea's political landscape faces turbulence as parliament formally introduced an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol. This action marks a critical moment, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction over Yoon's failed bid to impose martial law.

The motion was reported during a plenary session initiated just past midnight on Thursday. The move sets the stage for what could become a defining vote in South Korea's political history.

Parliament now has a limited window between 24 to 72 hours to hold a decisive vote on the impeachment, which could result in Yoon's removal from office.

