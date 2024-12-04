Romania's Election Under Siege: Russian Influence Looms

Romania has found itself at the center of geopolitical tensions as newly declassified documents reveal aggressive hybrid attacks linked to Russian influence during its recent elections.

The sudden electoral triumph of far-right, pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu over centrist Elena Lasconi has startled the nation and its Western allies, particularly as the nation is an EU and NATO member.

Intelligence reports highlight the role of social media platform TikTok in fostering Georgescu's campaign, alongside thousands of cyber attacks targeting Romanian election systems, although Russia denies any involvement.

