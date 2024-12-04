Romania's Election Under Siege: Russian Influence Looms
Declassified documents from Romania disclose that the nation faced intense Russian hybrid attacks during its election period. Far-right candidate Calin Georgescu's unforeseen electoral success has raised concerns about external influences, particularly through social media manipulation on TikTok, and extensive cyber attacks aiming to undermine the electoral process.
Romania has found itself at the center of geopolitical tensions as newly declassified documents reveal aggressive hybrid attacks linked to Russian influence during its recent elections.
The sudden electoral triumph of far-right, pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu over centrist Elena Lasconi has startled the nation and its Western allies, particularly as the nation is an EU and NATO member.
Intelligence reports highlight the role of social media platform TikTok in fostering Georgescu's campaign, alongside thousands of cyber attacks targeting Romanian election systems, although Russia denies any involvement.
