Anniversary Tragedy: Family Stabbed in South Delhi

A tragic incident unfolded on a 27th wedding anniversary in South Delhi where a couple and their daughter were found brutally stabbed to death. Their 20-year-old son, Arjun, emerged as the primary suspect in this chilling criminal act, as revealed by police investigations.

Rajesh Kumar, a retired army personnel, his wife Komal, and their daughter Kavita, were discovered dead early Wednesday morning at their residence in Deoli village. Arjun, a second-year university student, initially claimed he discovered the bodies after returning from his morning walk, but inconsistencies in his story led to his arrest.

According to police officials, Arjun confessed to the murders, driven by resentment over preferential treatment his sister received from their parents and a dispute over property inheritance. Using his father's army knife, he meticulously planned the attack. Evidence, including marks on his hands, substantiates his involvement in the heinous crime.

