Central Government's Mission-Mode Drive to Fill Vacant Posts

The Central Government has announced its continuous efforts to fill vacant posts across its various ministries and departments, as stated on Thursday. Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, informed the Rajya Sabha about directives given to ministries and departments to address vacancies expediently.

In response to inquiries, Singh also noted that contractual appointments are carried out based on individual departmental needs and aligned with the General Financial Rules of 2017. The government has activated mission-mode recruitment programs through the Rozgar Melas, launched by the Prime Minister on 22nd October 2022.

To date, 13 Rozgar Melas have transpired in multiple cities, with numerous appointment letters distributed. Recruitment details, category-wise data, and management of vacancies fall under the responsibility of respective ministries and recruitment agencies like the UPSC and SSC, Singh concluded.

