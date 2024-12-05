Left Menu

Central Government's Mission-Mode Drive to Fill Vacant Posts

The Central Government is actively filling vacant posts across various ministries and departments. The process, termed as a continuous one, has seen significant mission-mode efforts through Rozgar Melas initiated on 22nd October 2022, where several appointees have received recruitment letters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:52 IST
Central Government's Mission-Mode Drive to Fill Vacant Posts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government has announced its continuous efforts to fill vacant posts across its various ministries and departments, as stated on Thursday. Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, informed the Rajya Sabha about directives given to ministries and departments to address vacancies expediently.

In response to inquiries, Singh also noted that contractual appointments are carried out based on individual departmental needs and aligned with the General Financial Rules of 2017. The government has activated mission-mode recruitment programs through the Rozgar Melas, launched by the Prime Minister on 22nd October 2022.

To date, 13 Rozgar Melas have transpired in multiple cities, with numerous appointment letters distributed. Recruitment details, category-wise data, and management of vacancies fall under the responsibility of respective ministries and recruitment agencies like the UPSC and SSC, Singh concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024