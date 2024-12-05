Left Menu

Tragic School Incident Sparks Concerns Over Delhi's Law and Order

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi visited the family of a deceased 12-year-old boy who died following a school altercation. Atishi pledged a full investigation and highlighted the broader issue of law and order in the city. The incident has prompted protests and demands for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:57 IST
Tragic School Incident Sparks Concerns Over Delhi's Law and Order
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi offered condolences and support to the family of a 12-year-old boy who died following a scuffle at a private school. Assuring a thorough investigation into the tragic incident, Atishi expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation affecting children in the city.

Prince, a class 6 student, succumbed to injuries after an altercation initiated when his shoulder brushed against classmates. One of his peers has been apprehended. The Chief Minister emphasized potential action against the school if negligence is discovered by the education department.

Reacting to the incident, protesters, including the boy's family, demanded a comprehensive inquiry as they gathered outside the school. Atishi's comments drew focus to the responsibility of the BJP-led central government for maintaining law and order in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024