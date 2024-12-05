Tragic School Incident Sparks Concerns Over Delhi's Law and Order

Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi offered condolences and support to the family of a 12-year-old boy who died following a scuffle at a private school. Assuring a thorough investigation into the tragic incident, Atishi expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation affecting children in the city.

Prince, a class 6 student, succumbed to injuries after an altercation initiated when his shoulder brushed against classmates. One of his peers has been apprehended. The Chief Minister emphasized potential action against the school if negligence is discovered by the education department.

Reacting to the incident, protesters, including the boy's family, demanded a comprehensive inquiry as they gathered outside the school. Atishi's comments drew focus to the responsibility of the BJP-led central government for maintaining law and order in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)