Tragic School Incident Sparks Concerns Over Delhi's Law and Order
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi visited the family of a deceased 12-year-old boy who died following a school altercation. Atishi pledged a full investigation and highlighted the broader issue of law and order in the city. The incident has prompted protests and demands for justice.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi offered condolences and support to the family of a 12-year-old boy who died following a scuffle at a private school. Assuring a thorough investigation into the tragic incident, Atishi expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation affecting children in the city.
Prince, a class 6 student, succumbed to injuries after an altercation initiated when his shoulder brushed against classmates. One of his peers has been apprehended. The Chief Minister emphasized potential action against the school if negligence is discovered by the education department.
Reacting to the incident, protesters, including the boy's family, demanded a comprehensive inquiry as they gathered outside the school. Atishi's comments drew focus to the responsibility of the BJP-led central government for maintaining law and order in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Shifts: UK's Fuel Payments, Media Strikes, and Farmer Protests
CBI Takes Charge: Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Investigation
Mystery Undersea Cable Rupture Investigations
Congo's Constitutional Clash: Protests Against Revision Plans
Baltic Cable Break: Possible Sabotage Under Investigation