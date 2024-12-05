Left Menu

Imran Khan Indicted: Political Turmoil in Pakistan

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, faces charges for inciting attacks on military installations by his supporters in 2023. The violent protests on May 9 resulted in the torching of military buildings, with at least eight people killed. This development marks a significant twist in Pakistan's political landscape.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been formally indicted by a Pakistani court for allegedly inciting his followers to attack the country's military in 2023, according to Geo TV.

The charges stem from violent protests held on May 9, during which thousands of Khan's supporters reportedly targeted several military installations following his arrest on corruption charges.

The unrest resulted in eight fatalities, further intensifying the political crisis in the country as Khan faces serious legal consequences.

