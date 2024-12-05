Imran Khan Indicted: Political Turmoil in Pakistan

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been formally indicted by a Pakistani court for allegedly inciting his followers to attack the country's military in 2023, according to Geo TV.

The charges stem from violent protests held on May 9, during which thousands of Khan's supporters reportedly targeted several military installations following his arrest on corruption charges.

The unrest resulted in eight fatalities, further intensifying the political crisis in the country as Khan faces serious legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)