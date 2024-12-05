Protests, Diplomacy & Rescues: Key Developments Across India
Several INDIA bloc MPs protested in Parliament demanding a probe into the Adani issue. PM Modi reviewed Maha Kumbh preparations. The Indian Coast Guard rescued 12 crew members of a sunken ship with help from Pakistani agencies. ISRO successfully launched two satellites for the European Space Agency.
Parliament witnessed unusual scenes today as leaders from various INDIA bloc parties donned black jackets bearing the slogans 'Modi Adani Ek Hai' and 'Adani Safe Hai.' The protest aimed to press for a joint parliamentary inquiry into allegations against the Adani Group.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Prayagraj on December 13 to oversee preparations for the upcoming 2025 Maha Kumbh festival. His upcoming visit aims to inaugurate several key projects here, an initiative to ensure the Kumbh's grand success.
The Indian Coast Guard, in collaboration with a Pakistani agency, successfully rescued 12 crew members from an Indian ship that sank in the north Arabian Sea. This international effort underscores the importance of cross-border cooperation in maritime safety.
