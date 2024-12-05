Left Menu

Protests, Diplomacy & Rescues: Key Developments Across India

Several INDIA bloc MPs protested in Parliament demanding a probe into the Adani issue. PM Modi reviewed Maha Kumbh preparations. The Indian Coast Guard rescued 12 crew members of a sunken ship with help from Pakistani agencies. ISRO successfully launched two satellites for the European Space Agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:06 IST
Protests, Diplomacy & Rescues: Key Developments Across India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Parliament witnessed unusual scenes today as leaders from various INDIA bloc parties donned black jackets bearing the slogans 'Modi Adani Ek Hai' and 'Adani Safe Hai.' The protest aimed to press for a joint parliamentary inquiry into allegations against the Adani Group.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Prayagraj on December 13 to oversee preparations for the upcoming 2025 Maha Kumbh festival. His upcoming visit aims to inaugurate several key projects here, an initiative to ensure the Kumbh's grand success.

The Indian Coast Guard, in collaboration with a Pakistani agency, successfully rescued 12 crew members from an Indian ship that sank in the north Arabian Sea. This international effort underscores the importance of cross-border cooperation in maritime safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024