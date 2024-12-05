Left Menu

Political Power Moves and Controversies: US Domestic News Unfolds

A summary of current US domestic news reveals reports on alleged misconduct by Matt Gaetz, Trump seeking to end a Georgia case, a murder investigation in NYC, and Justice Gorsuch's recusal. The Secret Service prepares testimony on Trump assassination plans, oilfield service consolidation looms, new Treasury nominations, and Memphis police discrimination findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:33 IST
Political Power Moves and Controversies: US Domestic News Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. House of Representatives will deliberate on its next steps regarding a report on former congressman Matt Gaetz's alleged sexual misconduct and drug use. Meetings discussing Gaetz-related issues are scheduled, following his withdrawal from seeking the Attorney General position under President-elect Donald Trump.

In legal developments, President-elect Trump urges a Georgia Appeals Court to dismiss the state's criminal case against him concerning his 2020 election claims. Trump's attorneys argue that ongoing prosecution breaches the U.S. Constitution as Trump readies to assume the presidency.

Meanwhile, New York police continue to search for the assailant responsible for the fatal shooting of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel. Authorities describe the attack, which occurred before an investor conference, as a targeted ambush and call for public assistance in locating the masked shooter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024