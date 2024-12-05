Political Power Moves and Controversies: US Domestic News Unfolds

The U.S. House of Representatives will deliberate on its next steps regarding a report on former congressman Matt Gaetz's alleged sexual misconduct and drug use. Meetings discussing Gaetz-related issues are scheduled, following his withdrawal from seeking the Attorney General position under President-elect Donald Trump.

In legal developments, President-elect Trump urges a Georgia Appeals Court to dismiss the state's criminal case against him concerning his 2020 election claims. Trump's attorneys argue that ongoing prosecution breaches the U.S. Constitution as Trump readies to assume the presidency.

Meanwhile, New York police continue to search for the assailant responsible for the fatal shooting of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel. Authorities describe the attack, which occurred before an investor conference, as a targeted ambush and call for public assistance in locating the masked shooter.

