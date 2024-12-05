Left Menu

AAP Leader Booked for Unauthorized Protest in Jammu

Three individuals, including AAP leader Safeer Choudhary, were booked by police for staging an unauthorized protest in Jammu against violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. Charges include wrongful restraint and rioting, as they blocked a main road, inconveniencing commuters. The protest occurred on November 30 in the Bhatindi area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:46 IST
AAP Leader Booked for Unauthorized Protest in Jammu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, police have booked three individuals, including a prominent leader from the Aam Aadmi Party, for staging a protest. The demonstration was held against the recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, which occurred during a court-ordered survey of a historical mosque.

The individuals named in the FIR include AAP leader Safeer Choudhary, Mudaser Raza Jalali, and Rajinder Prasad Thaapa. They are charged under Sections 126(2) and 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, related to wrongful restraint and rioting. These charges were brought following the protest, which reportedly did not have the necessary permissions.

According to officials, the protest led by Choudhary took place in the Bhatindi area of Jammu on November 30. It caused significant disruption by blocking a main road, creating inconvenience for local commuters. The protest was a response to the violence that resulted in the death of four individuals in Sambhal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024