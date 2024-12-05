AAP Leader Booked for Unauthorized Protest in Jammu

In a recent development, police have booked three individuals, including a prominent leader from the Aam Aadmi Party, for staging a protest. The demonstration was held against the recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, which occurred during a court-ordered survey of a historical mosque.

The individuals named in the FIR include AAP leader Safeer Choudhary, Mudaser Raza Jalali, and Rajinder Prasad Thaapa. They are charged under Sections 126(2) and 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, related to wrongful restraint and rioting. These charges were brought following the protest, which reportedly did not have the necessary permissions.

According to officials, the protest led by Choudhary took place in the Bhatindi area of Jammu on November 30. It caused significant disruption by blocking a main road, creating inconvenience for local commuters. The protest was a response to the violence that resulted in the death of four individuals in Sambhal.

(With inputs from agencies.)