Farmers' Foot March to Delhi: A Symbol of Resistance

A group of 101 farmers is set to march from the Shambhu border to Delhi at 1 pm on Friday, as announced by farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher. This move, a protest against agricultural policies, occurs amidst heightened security measures and legal restrictions by the Ambala district administration.

Ambala officials have invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to prevent gatherings of five or more people. This includes a ban on marching via foot or vehicles, citing potential threats to public order. Paramilitary forces and senior police officers have been deployed to oversee the situation.

The farmers, under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, demand legal assurances for minimum support prices and other reforms. They argue their march symbolizes a moral victory and assert peaceful intents despite governmental bans.

