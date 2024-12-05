Syrian Rebels Seize Strategic Victory with Capture of Hama

Syrian rebels achieved a crucial victory with the capture of Hama, a pivotal city in northern Syria. This triumph represents a strategic blow to President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies, underscoring a shifting balance of power.

The Syrian military announced a redeployment from Hama, citing civilian safety, as rebels paraded victoriously through the city. The rebels, having already seized Aleppo, aim to continue their push southwards towards Homs, a vital crossroads city.

Analysts suggest that Assad's already strained capacity for retaliation is further challenged with this loss. The United Nations and Turkey are closely monitoring the situation, while the potential for refugee returns looms as a critical factor for regional stability.

