Left Menu

Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Deal on the Horizon Amidst Resistance

The European Union and Mercosur are set to finalize a trade deal, overcoming 20 years of negotiations. However, resistance from EU member states like France could delay ratification, as they seek allies to block the agreement. The deal aims to enhance trade by reducing tariffs and fostering economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montevideo | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:58 IST
Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Deal on the Horizon Amidst Resistance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uruguay

The European Union and the South American Mercosur bloc are nearing the finalization of a historic free trade agreement after more than 20 years of negotiations. This anticipated deal marks a significant milestone, promising to reduce tariffs and boost economic growth across both regions.

Yet, despite the progress, the agreement faces potential stumbling blocks within Europe. France, a notable opponent, is working to build opposition, with possible support from Austria, Poland, and the Netherlands. Together, these countries comprise roughly 30% of the EU populace, but they need additional allies to obstruct the deal's approval.

Recent negotiations show promise as they bridge gaps over environmental protections and government purchases, suggesting a hopeful path forward. The EU is considering fast-tracking the core trade deal with the support of a simple majority of EU lawmakers, while Mercosur's members have indicated their readiness to approve the agreement once ratified by their national legislatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024