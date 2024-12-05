Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Deal on the Horizon Amidst Resistance

The European Union and the South American Mercosur bloc are nearing the finalization of a historic free trade agreement after more than 20 years of negotiations. This anticipated deal marks a significant milestone, promising to reduce tariffs and boost economic growth across both regions.

Yet, despite the progress, the agreement faces potential stumbling blocks within Europe. France, a notable opponent, is working to build opposition, with possible support from Austria, Poland, and the Netherlands. Together, these countries comprise roughly 30% of the EU populace, but they need additional allies to obstruct the deal's approval.

Recent negotiations show promise as they bridge gaps over environmental protections and government purchases, suggesting a hopeful path forward. The EU is considering fast-tracking the core trade deal with the support of a simple majority of EU lawmakers, while Mercosur's members have indicated their readiness to approve the agreement once ratified by their national legislatures.

