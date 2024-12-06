Left Menu

Pakistan witnessed 61 terror attacks in November

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-12-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 22:51 IST
Pakistan witnessed 61 terror attacks in November
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Sixty-one terror attacks occurred across Pakistan in November, marking a 27 per cent increase compared to the previous month, according to a think-tank report. According to the monthly security review of Pakistan by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank, 169 people were killed in terror attacks in November.

"The number of fatalities rose sharply by 69 per cent, increasing from 100 in October to 169 in November. Another 225 people were injured in these attacks," it stated.

As many as 41 attacks occurred in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which claimed 114 lives and injured 95 others. The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, Lashkar-e-Islam, and a few local Taliban groups were reportedly involved in most of these attacks.

Balochistan witnessed 19 terrorist incidents, which resulted in 55 deaths and injured 130 others. Most of these deaths (about 91 per cent) resulted from three major or high-impact attacks that targeted passengers at the railway station Quetta including security personnel, a police van in Mastung, and a security check-post in Kalat.

No terrorist attack took place in Sindh in November. However, militants attacked a security check post in Dera Gazi Khan district in Punjab, which was repulsed.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) carried out 12 attacks in November, including three major or high-impact incidents, claiming 45 lives, more than the fatalities resulting from attacks by the TTP.

"This surge in frequency and intensity in BLA attacks reflects a significant evolution in the group's operational strategy and capabilities, which necessitates a revised approach by the Pakistani state to address the growing threat," according to the think-tank.

Also, the report noted that a total of seven incidents of sectarian violence were recorded in the Kurram area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the month. As many as 115 people lost their lives and 137 others were injured in these incidents.

Six incidents of border violence or incursion were recorded at Pakistan's frontier with Afghanistan, and 25 militants were killed while 11 others were injured in these incidents.

Security forces and the counterterrorism departments (CTDs) of the police also conducted 19 anti-militant operations, killing 53 militants. Fourteen out of the 19 total reported operations took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while five operations happened in Balochistan province, the report showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024