Syrian Rebels' Resurgence: A New Chapter in the Civil War

The Syrian rebels have made significant advances, capturing key cities like Aleppo, Hama, and Deir al-Zor, while threatening to seize Homs, a vital crossroad. With government defenses faltering, Western countries express concern over potential instability and a possible reconfiguration of territorial control. Iran, Russia, and Turkey are set to discuss the implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:55 IST
In a swift turn of events, Syrian rebels have surged forward, capturing strategic cities, including Aleppo and Hama, in their campaign against the Assad government. This offensive challenges the 24-year tenure of President Bashar al-Assad, as the efforts push closer to the pivotal city of Homs.

The rebels' momentum has alarmed regional capitals, with Qatar expressing concerns over Syria's territorial integrity. The ongoing civil war, which began in 2011, has already seen international involvement, providing fertile ground for jihadist militants and causing a refugee crisis.

With Russian and Iranian backing appearing less certain, Assad's forces are forced into a fragmented defense, struggling to withstand the rebel offensive. Diplomatic efforts by Iran, Russia, and Turkey aim to address the evolving situation and potential regional repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

