Syrian Rebels' Resurgence: A New Chapter in the Civil War

In a swift turn of events, Syrian rebels have surged forward, capturing strategic cities, including Aleppo and Hama, in their campaign against the Assad government. This offensive challenges the 24-year tenure of President Bashar al-Assad, as the efforts push closer to the pivotal city of Homs.

The rebels' momentum has alarmed regional capitals, with Qatar expressing concerns over Syria's territorial integrity. The ongoing civil war, which began in 2011, has already seen international involvement, providing fertile ground for jihadist militants and causing a refugee crisis.

With Russian and Iranian backing appearing less certain, Assad's forces are forced into a fragmented defense, struggling to withstand the rebel offensive. Diplomatic efforts by Iran, Russia, and Turkey aim to address the evolving situation and potential regional repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)