Crackdown Continues: J-K Police Attach Rs 4 Crore Worth Properties
In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police have attached properties worth over Rs 4 crore owned by alleged drug offenders. The operation targeted five houses and three vehicles, aiming to disrupt drug networks and deliver stringent legal consequences as part of ongoing narcotics crime efforts.
In a decisive crackdown on drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached properties worth over Rs 4 crore in Anantnag district. This operation, part of a broader initiative against narcotics-related crimes, saw five residential houses and three vehicles seized under the NDPS Act.
The properties belonged to several individuals, including Reyaz Ahmad Dar and Mohammad Yousuf Reshi, among others. Vehicles associated with alleged offenders from Bijbehara and New Delhi were also confiscated, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the measures.
J-K Police emphasized this action as part of their commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks, intending to deter illegal activities by severing their financial support systems. Such proactive steps underscore the legal consequences awaiting those involved in these crimes.
