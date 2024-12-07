Crackdown Continues: J-K Police Attach Rs 4 Crore Worth Properties

In a decisive crackdown on drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached properties worth over Rs 4 crore in Anantnag district. This operation, part of a broader initiative against narcotics-related crimes, saw five residential houses and three vehicles seized under the NDPS Act.

The properties belonged to several individuals, including Reyaz Ahmad Dar and Mohammad Yousuf Reshi, among others. Vehicles associated with alleged offenders from Bijbehara and New Delhi were also confiscated, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the measures.

J-K Police emphasized this action as part of their commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks, intending to deter illegal activities by severing their financial support systems. Such proactive steps underscore the legal consequences awaiting those involved in these crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)