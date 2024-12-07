Baba Siddique Murder Case: Key Accusations and Arrests under MCOCA

In a major development in the Baba Siddique murder case, a special MCOCA court in Mumbai has placed eight accused in judicial custody until December 16. Siddique, an NCP leader and a former minister, was shot dead on October 12 in Bandra's Nirmal Nagar.

Mumbai police have made significant inroads, arresting 26 individuals in connection with the case, and have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all of them as of November 30. This move underscores the seriousness of the charges.

The eight accused, who include the alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, appeared before Special Judge A M Patil for cases under MCOCA. Among the individuals still wanted in the case are the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi.

