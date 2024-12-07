Left Menu

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Key Accusations and Arrests under MCOCA

Eight accused in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique have been remanded in judicial custody by a special MCOCA court in Mumbai. Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was killed on October 12. Twenty-six individuals have been arrested, with the stringent MCOCA invoked against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:50 IST
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Key Accusations and Arrests under MCOCA
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development in the Baba Siddique murder case, a special MCOCA court in Mumbai has placed eight accused in judicial custody until December 16. Siddique, an NCP leader and a former minister, was shot dead on October 12 in Bandra's Nirmal Nagar.

Mumbai police have made significant inroads, arresting 26 individuals in connection with the case, and have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all of them as of November 30. This move underscores the seriousness of the charges.

The eight accused, who include the alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, appeared before Special Judge A M Patil for cases under MCOCA. Among the individuals still wanted in the case are the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024