Iran, Russia, and Turkey Unite for Syrian Ceasefire

Iran, Russia, and Turkey are calling for an immediate ceasefire in Syria, following a crucial meeting in Doha. This consensus emerged after discussions led by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, as reported by Iranian state media.

The primary focus of the talks was on initiating political dialogue between the Syrian government and legitimate opposition forces, a sentiment echoed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The trilateral agreement marks a significant step towards resolving the ongoing conflict and fostering peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)