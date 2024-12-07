Left Menu

Iran, Russia, and Turkey Unite for Syrian Ceasefire

Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, announced an agreement with Russia and Turkey to halt fighting in Syria, aiming to begin political talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups.

Updated: 07-12-2024 19:50 IST
Iran, Russia, and Turkey are calling for an immediate ceasefire in Syria, following a crucial meeting in Doha. This consensus emerged after discussions led by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, as reported by Iranian state media.

The primary focus of the talks was on initiating political dialogue between the Syrian government and legitimate opposition forces, a sentiment echoed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The trilateral agreement marks a significant step towards resolving the ongoing conflict and fostering peace in the region.

