Teacher Arrested in Disturbing Abuse Case at Coaching Centre
A teacher in Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing three boys at a coaching center for underprivileged children. The abuse came to light when the boys, aged nine to 15, refused to attend classes. The institute filed a police complaint, leading to the teacher's arrest under relevant laws.
- Country:
- India
A 35-year-old teacher in Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested following allegations of sexually abusing three boys at a coaching center dedicated to underprivileged children. The police disclosed the arrest on Sunday.
The teacher allegedly coerced the boys into giving him massages, inappropriately touched them, and recorded obscene videos. Senior Inspector Balaji Pandhare of the Ambernath police station stated that the police apprehended the accused on Friday.
The abuse surfaced after the boys, aged between nine and 15, stopped attending classes in September, unwilling to return. One of the victims eventually confided in his family, prompting the institute to file a police report. Authorities have seized electronic devices from the teacher's residence to investigate further and have charged the suspect under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian National Arrested in US Over Aerospace Component Procurement for Russian Entities
Unidentified Body Found in Thane Factory: Police Investigate
Netanyahu's Political Fallout: ICC Arrest Warrants Shake Global Arena
Former Municipal Chairperson Arrested for Assault in Odisha
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde retains Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat in Thane district by a margin of 1,20,717 votes: ECI.