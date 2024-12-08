Teacher Arrested in Disturbing Abuse Case at Coaching Centre

A 35-year-old teacher in Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested following allegations of sexually abusing three boys at a coaching center dedicated to underprivileged children. The police disclosed the arrest on Sunday.

The teacher allegedly coerced the boys into giving him massages, inappropriately touched them, and recorded obscene videos. Senior Inspector Balaji Pandhare of the Ambernath police station stated that the police apprehended the accused on Friday.

The abuse surfaced after the boys, aged between nine and 15, stopped attending classes in September, unwilling to return. One of the victims eventually confided in his family, prompting the institute to file a police report. Authorities have seized electronic devices from the teacher's residence to investigate further and have charged the suspect under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)