Sharad Pawar Backs Villagers' Demand for Ballot Paper Repoll

Sharad Pawar, the chief of NCP (SP), has thrown his support behind the villagers of Markadwadi, Maharashtra, who have raised concerns about electronic voting machines (EVMs) and are pushing for a 'repoll' using traditional ballot papers.

The police previously filed cases against over 200 villagers who attempted an unauthorized re-election using ballot papers. Pawar, accompanied by fellow NCP (SP) leaders, assured the community of his backing.

Criticizing the police response, Pawar vowed to address the matter with senior officials, stating that the villagers' actions highlighted important electoral issues that need to be addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)