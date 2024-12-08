Sharad Pawar Backs Villagers' Demand for Ballot Paper Repoll
Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) chief, supports Maharashtra villagers doubting EVMs, advocating for ballot paper repolls. Criticizing police actions against villagers, he promised to discuss the issue with state leaders. Villagers question EVM vote count accuracy in the Malshiras assembly, affecting election results.
- Country:
- India
Sharad Pawar, the chief of NCP (SP), has thrown his support behind the villagers of Markadwadi, Maharashtra, who have raised concerns about electronic voting machines (EVMs) and are pushing for a 'repoll' using traditional ballot papers.
The police previously filed cases against over 200 villagers who attempted an unauthorized re-election using ballot papers. Pawar, accompanied by fellow NCP (SP) leaders, assured the community of his backing.
Criticizing the police response, Pawar vowed to address the matter with senior officials, stating that the villagers' actions highlighted important electoral issues that need to be addressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mahayuti Leads as Maharashtra Vote Counting Commences
Maharashtra assembly polls: Mahayuti leads in 31 seats, Maha Vikas Aghadi ahead in 18.
Maharashtra's Political Chessboard: MVA's Strategic Moves for Power
Mahayuti vs. MVA: The Battle for Maharashtra Heats Up
Maharashtra Enforces Ban on Election Victory Processions