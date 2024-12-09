Ranchi Resident Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Union Minister

A resident of Ranchi, aged 46, was apprehended by the Delhi Police for allegedly transmitting a threatening ransom message to the Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, as announced by officials on Monday.

The accused was taken into custody on Sunday and is currently undergoing further questioning, officials stated.

Minister Seth, representing Ranchi in Parliament, received the intimidating message demanding a payment of Rs 50 lakh from an anonymous source via his mobile last Friday, accompanied by a threat to his life.

Upon receipt of the threatening message, Minister Seth promptly notified Delhi Police and the Jharkhand Director General of Police.

Senior Delhi Police officials, including a Deputy Commissioner, paid a visit to Seth to assure swift action on the case, according to another official.

Investigators revealed that the suspect allegedly used another individual's mobile phone to dispatch the menacing message to the minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)