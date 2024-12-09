Left Menu

Ranchi Resident Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Union Minister

A 46-year-old man from Ranchi has been apprehended by the Delhi Police for allegedly sending a threatening message demanding a ransom from Union Minister Sanjay Seth. The suspect is under interrogation after sending the threat from another person's phone, and authorities are ensuring swift action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:20 IST
Ranchi Resident Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Union Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A resident of Ranchi, aged 46, was apprehended by the Delhi Police for allegedly transmitting a threatening ransom message to the Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, as announced by officials on Monday.

The accused was taken into custody on Sunday and is currently undergoing further questioning, officials stated.

Minister Seth, representing Ranchi in Parliament, received the intimidating message demanding a payment of Rs 50 lakh from an anonymous source via his mobile last Friday, accompanied by a threat to his life.

Upon receipt of the threatening message, Minister Seth promptly notified Delhi Police and the Jharkhand Director General of Police.

Senior Delhi Police officials, including a Deputy Commissioner, paid a visit to Seth to assure swift action on the case, according to another official.

Investigators revealed that the suspect allegedly used another individual's mobile phone to dispatch the menacing message to the minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024