Left Menu

Delhi Schools on Edge: Growing Threats and Political Tensions

Several schools in Delhi were disrupted by bomb threats, which intensified the ongoing political fray between AAP and BJP over the city's law and order. AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, criticized the central government for not ensuring public safety while demanding a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:28 IST
Delhi Schools on Edge: Growing Threats and Political Tensions
Government Schools in Karnataka Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised serious concerns about bomb threats that disrupted numerous schools in Delhi, accusing the BJP-led central government of failing to protect residents in the capital.

This incident resulted in almost 40 schools suspending classes as the city grapples with law and order challenges. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah address the rising insecurity and assure public safety.

Meanwhile, AAP figures, including Chief Minister Atishi, criticized the central government for neglecting its security responsibilities, escalating political tensions ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024