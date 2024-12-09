Delhi Schools on Edge: Growing Threats and Political Tensions

On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised serious concerns about bomb threats that disrupted numerous schools in Delhi, accusing the BJP-led central government of failing to protect residents in the capital.

This incident resulted in almost 40 schools suspending classes as the city grapples with law and order challenges. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah address the rising insecurity and assure public safety.

Meanwhile, AAP figures, including Chief Minister Atishi, criticized the central government for neglecting its security responsibilities, escalating political tensions ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)