Mob Unrest: Arrest in Controversial Priest Protest
A man named Kari Naushan has been arrested in connection with a mob attack on police during a protest against cleric Yati Narsinghanand in Shekhpura Kadeem. The protest turned violent after a memorandum was prematurely collected by police. Fourteen others have also been detained.
- Country:
- India
A man accused of inciting a violent mob protest against police in Shekhpura Kadeem village has been apprehended. Kari Naushan allegedly instigated the October 6 attack during a demonstration against controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, local police reported.
The protest emerged following inflammatory remarks by Narsinghanand against a religious figure, sparking outrage in the community. Despite the intention for a peaceful demonstration, police inadvertently escalated tensions by taking a memorandum early, leading to chaos.
Naushan, who had been evading capture, was linked to the incident via video evidence and reportedly has ties with BKU (Bedi). In total, law enforcement has detained 14 individuals in connection with the disorder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
