Farmers at Crossroads: Confused Policies Fuel Protests

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher criticized the Central government's mixed messaging on how farmers should protest, as they plan their next steps. Injuries from security responses have paused their march to Delhi. Protesters demand policy changes including minimum support prices and justice for past grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:33 IST
Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has accused the Indian government of being unclear about the path of protest for farmers aiming to march to Delhi. The farmers have temporarily suspended their march following clashes and injuries at the Punjab-Haryana border.

A meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha is set to determine the farmers' next move. The confusion was exacerbated by central ministers with conflicting statements about how farmers should proceed to the capital, affecting the government's credibility.

The farmers' protests seek a legal guarantee for minimum support prices, among other demands. Pandher emphasized the government's focus should be on addressing these core issues rather than dictating travel methods. Protests continue at key border locations with ongoing demands for policy change and justice.

